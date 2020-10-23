In the Kitchen: St. Louis Ribs & Chicken Thighs

This morning we are joined by Pitmaster Mike Strout from Gotta-Q BBQ making St. Louis Ribs & Chicken Thighs.
Ingredients:
- Chicken Thighs
- Beef or Pork Ribs
- Unsalted Chicken Stock
- Butter
- Brown Sugar
- Honey
- BBQ Sauce
