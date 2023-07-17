Today in the kitchen, we welcome Chef Natalia Paiva-Neves from O Dinis, making Portuguese Tuna Salad.

Ingredients for Tuna Salad:

  • 2 boiled potatoes
  • 3 boiled eggs
  • 1/2 Ibs. Of blanched green beans
  • 1 can of rinsed chickpeas
  • 1 jar of Portuguese tuna in oil

Ingredients for Vinaigrette:

  • 1/2 cup red wine vinegar
  • 1 cup olive oil
  • 1/2 tsp Portuguese crushed pepper
  • 1/2 finely minced onion
  • 1 clove of garlic crushed
  • 1 cup finely chopped parsley
  • 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

Directions:

Place all ingredients in a bowl and stir. Arrange all the vegetables on a platter top them with tuna and drizzle the vinaigrette over the salad.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.