In the Kitchen: Pork Nachos with Jalapeño Chimichurri

Food & Drink
Chef Nick Rabar stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Wednesday morning to share the following recipe:

Roast Pork Nachos with Jalapeño Chimichurri
Recipe Time: 30 Minutes
Serves: 4 – 6

Ingredients:
1# Roast Pork, shredded
6oz. Cheese Sauce
4 Tablespoons Salsa
1ea. Jalapeno, minced
3ea. Garlic Cloves, minced
1ea. Shallot, small, minced
1 small bunch Cilantro, minced
1 small bunch Parsley, minced
1/8 cup Olive Oil
1/8 cup Apple Cider Vinegar
1 pinch Sugar
1 pinch Kosher Salt
As Needed Corn Tortilla Chips
As Needed Cotija Cheese
As Needed Cilantro Garnish
Directions:
Combine jalapeno, garlic, cilantro, parsley, olive oil, vinegar, sugar, salt. Top chips with hot
cheese sauce, salsa, pork, chimichurri, cotija, and cilantro

Enjoy more delicious eats at Avenue N in Rumford and Providence.

