Chef Henry O’Neill from George’s of Galilee stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Thursday morning to share the following recipe:

Ingredients:

5 oz lobster meat – equivalent to 1 ½# lobster

6 asparagus sprigs

4 oz cannellini beans

3 oz sundried tomatoes

2/3 cup heavy cream

3 oz grated parmesan cheese

1/4 tsp truffle oil (splash)

1 oz garlic

8 oz bucatini

2 tbsp olive oil

Sea salt and pepper

Enjoy with garlic toast and a glass of Far Niente

Cooking Instructions:

Boil off 1 ½ lobster and extract all meat

cut asparagus sprigs into 1 inch pieces (cut on bias)chop sundried tomatoes into halves

heat a non stick pan to medium high heat and coat with olive oil

add in garlic and allow to cook for 30 seconds

add in asparagus, cannellini beans & sundried tomatoes

saute for 1 minute

Add in all lobster meat and allow it all to come together

Deglaze pan with a splash of white wine

Add in heavy cream and parmesan cheese, reduce temperature to a simmer. Simmer for 2 minutes.

Add in truffle oil and pasta

Mix all together.

Garnish with garlic toast.

Enjoy!