Chef Henry O’Neill from George’s of Galilee stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Thursday morning to share the following recipe:
Ingredients:
5 oz lobster meat – equivalent to 1 ½# lobster
6 asparagus sprigs
4 oz cannellini beans
3 oz sundried tomatoes
2/3 cup heavy cream
3 oz grated parmesan cheese
1/4 tsp truffle oil (splash)
1 oz garlic
8 oz bucatini
2 tbsp olive oil
Sea salt and pepper
Enjoy with garlic toast and a glass of Far Niente
Cooking Instructions:
Boil off 1 ½ lobster and extract all meat
cut asparagus sprigs into 1 inch pieces (cut on bias)chop sundried tomatoes into halves
heat a non stick pan to medium high heat and coat with olive oil
add in garlic and allow to cook for 30 seconds
add in asparagus, cannellini beans & sundried tomatoes
saute for 1 minute
Add in all lobster meat and allow it all to come together
Deglaze pan with a splash of white wine
Add in heavy cream and parmesan cheese, reduce temperature to a simmer. Simmer for 2 minutes.
Add in truffle oil and pasta
Mix all together.
Garnish with garlic toast.
Enjoy!
