In the Kitchen: Japanese Style Cheesecake

We welcome Executive Pastry Chef Douglas Tella from Agawam Hunt into the Rhode Show Kitchen this morning. He is making Japanese Style Cheesecake. It is a light, aerated cheesecake served with a beet ganache, lemon curd, pistachio, and tangerine lace.

Ingredients for the Cheesecake:

Cream cheese 7 oz

Butter 1.5 oz

Buttermilk 2 oz

Cake flour 2 oz

Granulated sugar 3.5 oz

6 eggs, seperated

Lemon Juice 0.5 oz

Ingredients for Garnishing:

Beet Ganache

Lemon Curd

Toasted or Candied Pistachio

Directions:

Set a convection oven to 300 degrees (F).

Line an 8×3 inch cake pan with parchment paper.

Combine the cream cheese, butter, buttermilk in a large metal bowl and melt over a double boiler.

Remove from heat and whisk in egg yolks until smooth.

Sift in the cake flour and whisk until smooth.

Begin whisking egg whites in the bowl of a stand mixer, fitted with the whisk attachment.

When they have reached 4x their volume, gradually add the sugar while continuing to whisk to medium soft peaks.

Fold the egg whites into the cheese mixture in 3 parts, using a rubber spatula, be careful not to deflate by working egg whites too much.

Pour batter into prepared pan, cover with foil, and bake for 45 to 50 minutes in a warm water bath.

Remove foil and allow to bake an additional 5 minutes to lightly caramelize the top of the cake.

Cool to room temperature and store in the refrigerator.

Garnish with desired sauces or toppings.

