Chef Dino Di Fante from Trattoria Zooma joined “The Rhode Show” on Friday morning, to make Gnocchi Nonna and talk about the latest restaurant happenings.

Gnocchi Nonna, or Grandma’s gnocchi, are perfect little potato dumplings served with your choice of sauce. Try the recipe at home! Click here to learn more about Trattoria Zooma.

Ingredients:

– 400/450 grams of Zooma house made potato gnocchi

– 200/250 grams of fresh tomato sauce

– Parmigiano Reggiano

– fresh sliced eggplant



Cooking Instructions:

1. Bring three liters of water to the boil, add salt and wait for it to boil again

2. Warm up the fresh tomato sauce by adding a few basil leaves to your liking, in a separate pan cook the sliced eggplant cubes in olive oil .Add the eggplant to the sauce and simmer

3. Cook the gnocchi and drain them as soon as they rise to the surface

4. Mix the gnocchi with a generous spoonful of sauce and eggplant to flavor them well

5. Serve them, covering the gnocchi with the remaining tomato sauce and a generous handful of freshly grated Parmesan.