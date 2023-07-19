In the kitchen today, Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N made us a crab fried rice dish! This dish takes about 30 minutes to make and serves 4 to 6 people.
Ingredients:
- Brown Rice, cooked in salted water
- 1 cup Crab Meat
- 3ea. Scallion, finely sliced
- 2 Tablespoons Ginger, minced
- 1 Tablespoon Garlic, minced
- 1ea. Red Pepper, small dice
- 1ea. Celery stalk, small dice
- 1ea. Carrot, small dice
- 1/4 cup Chicken Stock
- 1/8 cup Soy Sauce
- 1/8 cup Mirin
- 1 teaspoon Fish Sauce
- 1 Tablespoon Sesame Oil
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- As Needed Cilantro Leaves
- As Needed Sesame Seeds
Directions:
In a small wok add oil and saute scallion, ginger, garlic, pepper, carrot and celery. Add rice and
lightly fry. Add in liquid and fold in crab. Serve topped with seeds and cilantro.
