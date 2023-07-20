We welcomed Chef Raul Ibarra from Saint Restaurant & Lounge to make us a chicken and fosilli pasta dish! This dish serves four people and takes 20 minutes to make.
Ingredients:
- Ingredients
- ½ pound of chicken, grilled and diced
- 3 tbs of olive oil
- ½ teaspoon of salt
- 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper ground
- 1/2 cup of slivered sun-dried tomatoes
- 1/2 cup of red roasted peppers
- 1/4 cup of chopped shallots
- 1/4 cup of minced garlic
- 1/2 cup vodka of white wine (optional)
- 1 cup of Gorgonzola cheese
- 1 cup heavy cream
Instructions:
- Boil pasta, Fusilli or penne to al dente. Keep aside
- In a large skillet add olive oil, heat and add shallots and garlic and cook for one minute until golden brown
- Add tomato, chicken, red rooster, pepper, and sun-dried tomatoes. Cook for two minutes.
- Deglaze pan with vodka or wine
- Add heavy cream, and cheese, and cook for five minutes over medium heat
- Add salt and pepper to taste and stir regularly until mixed well
- Add basil for garnish
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.