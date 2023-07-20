We welcomed Chef Raul Ibarra from Saint Restaurant & Lounge to make us a chicken and fosilli pasta dish! This dish serves four people and takes 20 minutes to make.

Ingredients:

  • Ingredients
  • ½ pound of chicken, grilled and diced
  • 3 tbs of olive oil
  • ½ teaspoon of salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper ground
  • 1/2 cup of slivered sun-dried tomatoes
  • 1/2 cup of red roasted peppers
  • 1/4 cup of chopped shallots
  • 1/4 cup of minced garlic
  • 1/2 cup vodka of white wine (optional)
  • 1 cup of Gorgonzola cheese
  • 1 cup heavy cream

Instructions:

  • Boil pasta, Fusilli or penne to al dente. Keep aside
  • In a large skillet add olive oil, heat and add shallots and garlic and cook for one minute until golden brown
  • Add tomato, chicken, red rooster, pepper, and sun-dried tomatoes. Cook for two minutes.
  • Deglaze pan with vodka or wine
  • Add heavy cream, and cheese, and cook for five minutes over medium heat
  • Add salt and pepper to taste and stir regularly until mixed well
  • Add basil for garnish

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.