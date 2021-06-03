In the Kitchen: Capellini con Calamari Fritto

Chef Dave Ashworth joined “The Rhode Show” on Thursday morning to share a delicious dish In the Kitchen: Capellini pasta with fried calamari!
Here is the recipe:
Ingredients
1/4 C olive oil
2 T chopped garlic
2 C yellow banana peppers
1/4 C white wine
2 T butter
Garlic powder
Salt & pepper
1 lb. capellini pasta
2 C fried, battered calamari
In a saute pan on medium high heat (be sure pan is hot), add oil and garlic. Saute until golden brown, then add banana peppers, butter and white wine. Let simmer for 5 minutes. While simmering, toss calamari in a fish batter and fry in oil until golden brown. Combine cooked pasta and fried calamari into the garlic butter sauce, toss and serve.
