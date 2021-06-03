In the Kitchen: Capellini con Calamari Fritto

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The White House Thursday unveiled President Joe Biden's plans to share U.S. COVID-19 vaccines worldwide, including its intent to direct 75% of excess doses through the U.N.-backed COVAX global vaccine sharing program.

The administration said 25% of doses will be kept in reserve for emergencies to help with surges around the world and to share directly with allies and partners. The White House has previously stated its intent to share 80 million vaccine doses with the world by the end of June.