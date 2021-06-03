In the Kitchen: Capellini con Calamari Fritto

Food & Drink
Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

Chef Dave Ashworth joined “The Rhode Show” on Thursday morning to share a delicious dish In the Kitchen: Capellini pasta with fried calamari!

Here is the recipe:

Ingredients

1/4 C olive oil

2 T chopped garlic

2 C yellow banana peppers

1/4 C white wine

2 T butter

Garlic powder

Salt & pepper

1 lb. capellini pasta

2 C fried, battered calamari

In a saute pan on medium high heat (be sure pan is hot), add oil and garlic. Saute until golden brown, then add banana peppers, butter and white wine. Let simmer for 5 minutes. While simmering, toss calamari in a fish batter and fry in oil until golden brown. Combine cooked pasta and fried calamari into the garlic butter sauce, toss and serve.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams