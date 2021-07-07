Ice cream fun facts

July is National Ice Cream Month and to celebrate, we sampled different ice cream treats from three local ice cream shops. We had the Del’s Lemon and Blizzard of ’78 flavors from Warwick Ice Cream. Also, Pistachio, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Awful Awfuls from Newport Creamery. From The Wright Scoop at Wright’s Dairy Farm…the Unicorn and Compost Cream flavors. They were all delicious!

We also learned some fun facts about ice cream. Did you know that New Zealand consumes the most ice cream per capita, with an average of 7.5 gallons per person, per year? The USA is second with 5.5 gallons per person. Also, it takes 3 gallons of whole milk to make just one gallon of ice cream! Thomas Jefferson is credited as the first American to write down an ice cream recipe. What was it for? Vanilla, the most popular flavor of most ice cream loving countries. Of course, on a hot day who could forget their furry friend? One in five people admit to sharing the cool treat with their pet.







