We’re not heading to the ocean for this story…a specially grown blue green algae can be found in many menu items. Brigid Rafferty, Owner of The Power of Juice, explains the health benefits of blue green algae.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.