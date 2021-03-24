Great gifts for food lovers

Are you a foodie? Do you know someone who loves to cook (or eat)? If so, Michaela has some great gifts for the food lover in your life!

Fab Slab: the world’s most hygienic cutting board. Made from one single slab, Australian made.













TW Tote: insulated totes designed to keep your food warm or cold while you are on the go









The Crunch Cup: Enjoy snacks, like cereal, on the go with this reusable, dishwasher safe tumbler





Left Coast Original Wine Holder and Charcuterie Board: handmade, customizable boards













