Get Cooking with The Official Supernatural Cookbook

Hope you’re hungry! There’s a new cookbook full of delicious recipes with a unique theme. Author, Julie Tremaine, has created a collection of dishes inspired by Supernatural characters, complete with mouth-watering photos.

Supernatural: The Official Cookbook is available on Amazon.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

