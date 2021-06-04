Enjoy your sweets without the sugar!

Food & Drink

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

Jayne Jones, America’s No Sugar Baker, talks about her journey including a diabetes diagnosis in her 40s, her transition into a sugar-free lifestyle, and a yummy recipe!

The No Sugar Baker’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Bacon Cookies:

Ingredients:

5 T. Butter

½ C. Natural Artificial Brown Sugar

½ C. Natural Based Artificial Granular Sugar

½ C. Peanut Butter (I used fresh, sugar free peanut butter, deli made)

1 Egg

1 T. Vanilla

1 ¼ C Flour (Almond or All-Purpose)

¼ t. Baking Soda

¼ t. Baking Powder

¼ t. Cinnamon

1/4 t. Salt

3/4 C. Cooked and Crumbled Bacon

¾ C. Dark Sugar Free Chocolate Chips

Easy Directions:

In mixing bowl, combine peanut butter and artificial sugars and mix until smooth and creamy. Add the egg and vanilla, mix again. In separate small bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt. Add to first mixture and combine well. Add in chocolate chips and bacon.

Make round balls and place on sprayed baking sheet. Flatten dough with fork and top with extra bacon and salt.

Bake at 350 for 12-14 minutes, until light golden brown.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams