Easter drink recipe: the cocktail with no name

The Cocktail Guru, Jonathan Pogash, joins The Rhode Show with an Easter cocktail recipe that he wants you to name!

The Cocktail With No Name

(*name this drink contest – DM Jonathan on the instagram – @thecocktailguru – with a drink idea.  He’ll pick a winner and send some Guru swag if you win!)

1 oz. Mezcal

1 oz. Marie Brizard chocolat royal

1/2 oz. Cheeky ginger syrup

1 egg white

METHOD: Dry shake, then shake with ice and strain into martini glass.

GARNISH: peep

