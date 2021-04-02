Easter drink recipe: the cocktail with no name

The Cocktail Guru, Jonathan Pogash, joins The Rhode Show with an Easter cocktail recipe that he wants you to name!
The Cocktail With No Name
(*name this drink contest – DM Jonathan on the instagram – @thecocktailguru – with a drink idea. He’ll pick a winner and send some Guru swag if you win!)
1 oz. Mezcal
1 oz. Marie Brizard chocolat royal
1/2 oz. Cheeky ginger syrup
1 egg white
METHOD: Dry shake, then shake with ice and strain into martini glass.
GARNISH: peep
