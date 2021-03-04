Easily avoidable cooking mistakes

Lifestyle Expert, Victoria Sophia, shares her Top Five Easily Avoidable Cooking Mistakes!

1. Forgetting to read the recipe before starting to cook 

2. Not letting the pan get hot enough before you add the food 

3. Using the wrong size pan/skillet 

4. Not tasting the food as you go 

5. Turning the food too often 

