Lifestyle Expert, Victoria Sophia, shares her Top Five Easily Avoidable Cooking Mistakes!
1. Forgetting to read the recipe before starting to cook
2. Not letting the pan get hot enough before you add the food
3. Using the wrong size pan/skillet
4. Not tasting the food as you go
5. Turning the food too often
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.