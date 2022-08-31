A revolutionary climate-forward food company, Do Good Foods, has officially launched Do Good Chicken in stores throughout the region. The company is on a mission to change the world with products that enable people to “Do Good” with everyday purchases. Its first introduction, Do Good Chicken, is a simple, tasty, good for plate and planet option that helps fight food waste and combat climate change.

