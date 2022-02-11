Jonathan Pogash, The Cocktail Guru, joined “The Rhode Show” on Friday morning to share a recipe for Valentine’s Day. Try it at home for the Day of Love!
Sweetheart Sangria (serves 2)
Ingredients:
- 3/4 cup white port (or other white or red wine)
- 3/4 cup POM wonderful pomegranate juice
- 3/4 cup orange juice
- 3/4 oz. honey syrup
METHOD:
Add to pitcher and stir briefly with ice. Pour into wine glass.Top w/ red pepper strings
