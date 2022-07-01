The Cocktail Guru joined us on Friday morning to share a delicious drink for the Independence Day weekend.

Summer Spritz

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz Grand Marnier
  • 1 oz Marie Brizard Elderflower liqueur
  • 3 oz Prosecco
  • 1 1/2 oz good quality lemonade

Method:

Build into a glass with ice. Garnish: fresh herbs and edible flowers 

