Delicious Drinks for May Celebrations

This morning, The Cocktail Guru Jonathan Pogash, showed up how to make some special drinks for Cinco de Mayo and Mother’s Day.

Strawberry Jam Margarita for Cinco de Mayo
  • 1 1/2 oz. Peloton de la Muerte Mezcal
  • 3/4 oz. Cointreau
  • 3/4 oz. fresh lime juice
  • 1/4 oz. simple syrup
  • 1 heaping tsp. strawberry jam

Method: Shake ingredients very well with ice and strain over ice into rocks glass that has been 1/2 rimmed with a chili powder cinnamon sugar rim.

Garnish: A floating lime wheel

Mama’s Spritz for Mother’s Day
  • 1 mandarin orange, juiced
  • 1 oz. chamomile honey syrup
  • 4 oz. Prosecco

Method: Gently fold all ingredients together and strain into a champagne flute.

Garnish: A lavender sprig

