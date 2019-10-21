Michaela Johnson is back from maternity leave, so The Cocktail Guru, Jonathan Pogash, is stopping by with some delicious drink recipes for new parents!
Hooray! A Cocktail!
1 oz. tequila
3/4 oz. Carpano bianco
3/4 oz. fresh lime juice
1/2 oz. agave nectar
1 oz. sparkling wine
METHOD: Shake very well (except sparkling wine) with ice and strain into champagne flute. Top w/ sparkling wine.
GARNISH: star anise and hibiscus salt rim
The Night Owl
1 oz. Van Gogh Double Espresso vodka
1 oz. Cafe Borghetti coffee liqueur
1 oz. Dunkin’ espresso
METHOD: Shake very well with ice and strain into martini glass.
GARNISH: cinnamon sugar
New Parents Hot Cider
3 oz. hot cider
1 oz. good quality cranberry juice
1/4 oz. maple syrup
METHOD: Warm ingredients well. Add shot of liquor as needed.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.