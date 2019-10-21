Breaking News
Delicious drink recipes for new parents
Michaela Johnson is back from maternity leave, so The Cocktail Guru, Jonathan Pogash, is stopping by with some delicious drink recipes for new parents!

Hooray!  A Cocktail!

1 oz. tequila

3/4 oz. Carpano bianco

3/4 oz. fresh lime juice

1/2 oz. agave nectar

1 oz. sparkling wine

METHOD: Shake very well (except sparkling wine) with ice and strain into champagne flute. Top w/ sparkling wine.

GARNISH: star anise and hibiscus salt rim

The Night Owl

1 oz. Van Gogh Double Espresso vodka

1 oz. Cafe Borghetti coffee liqueur

1 oz. Dunkin’ espresso

METHOD: Shake very well with ice and strain into martini glass.

GARNISH: cinnamon sugar

New Parents Hot Cider

3 oz. hot cider

1 oz. good quality cranberry juice

1/4 oz. maple syrup

METHOD: Warm ingredients well.  Add shot of liquor as needed.

