Michaela Johnson is back from maternity leave, so The Cocktail Guru, Jonathan Pogash, is stopping by with some delicious drink recipes for new parents!

Hooray! A Cocktail!

1 oz. tequila

3/4 oz. Carpano bianco

3/4 oz. fresh lime juice

1/2 oz. agave nectar

1 oz. sparkling wine

METHOD: Shake very well (except sparkling wine) with ice and strain into champagne flute. Top w/ sparkling wine.

GARNISH: star anise and hibiscus salt rim

The Night Owl

1 oz. Van Gogh Double Espresso vodka



1 oz. Cafe Borghetti coffee liqueur

1 oz. Dunkin’ espresso

METHOD: Shake very well with ice and strain into martini glass.

GARNISH: cinnamon sugar

New Parents Hot Cider

3 oz. hot cider

1 oz. good quality cranberry juice

1/4 oz. maple syrup

METHOD: Warm ingredients well. Add shot of liquor as needed.

