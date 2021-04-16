Debunking plant-based diet myths

Dr. Vikki Petersen, Certified Clinical Nutritionist, Chiropractor and Functional Medicine doctor, highlights the ways that a plant-based diet can benefit your overall health and wellness while leaving you satisfied and eager for the next plant-based meal! Watch as she addresses the following plant-based diet myths:
MYTH #1:You cannot get enough protein from a plant-based diet
MYTH #2:You need meat to build muscle and strength
MYTH #3:Plant-based diets are boring and involve eating steamed vegetables for every meal
MYTH #4:You cannot enjoy yourself or ever eat out in a restaurant if you follow a plant-based diet
