Debunking plant-based diet myths

Dr. Vikki Petersen, Certified Clinical Nutritionist, Chiropractor and Functional Medicine doctor, highlights the ways that a plant-based diet can benefit your overall health and wellness while leaving you satisfied and eager for the next plant-based meal! Watch as she addresses the following plant-based diet myths:

MYTH #1:You cannot get enough protein from a plant-based diet



MYTH #2:You need meat to build muscle and strength



MYTH #3:Plant-based diets are boring and involve eating steamed vegetables for every meal



MYTH #4:You cannot enjoy yourself or ever eat out in a restaurant if you follow a plant-based diet







