Date night inspiration on Instagram

How many times have you posted a photo of your food on social media? One couple has turned their love of local foods into an entire account. Angie DiMeo and her husband, Jeff, support local businesses and indulge in their tasty offerings while posting their fun on their Instagram account @providencedatenight. Angie spoke to us about the inspiration behind the account and the importance of support local, now more than ever.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.