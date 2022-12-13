Warm up this winter with a tasty hot chocolate at The Chanler at Cliff Walk! Watch as Chef Jacob Jasinski creates a decadent cup of hot chocolate.
The Hot Chocolate Bar is open Saturday & Sunday from 1pm tp 4pm. Reservations are not required and parking is free.
