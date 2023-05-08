It was a night to remember as T.A.L.C. held a prom for local teens to enjoy a fun evening! The Adolescent Leadership Council (T.A.L.C.) is a transitional program for youth (ages 13-18) living with a chronic illness such as asthma, diabetes, Crohn’s, lupus, cancer, and sickle cell anemia. T.A.L.C. provides an interactive forum with adolescent peers and mentors who are living with a similar diagnosis. Meetings are held monthly along with an annual summer camp and periodic social events.

Dunkin’ sponsored the event where attendees were able to dance, enjoy dinner and a mystery show, photo booth, and even a mocktail hour!

For more information, please visit our website at www.lifespan.org/TALC