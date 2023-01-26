Dunkin’ Donuts dropped off some coffees and donuts today and shared a bunch of great offers they have available now in the Dunkin’ Rewards app.

Dunkin’ is always updating their menu and adding delicious new items. Some of the new and returning items on the menu now include…

Brown Butter Toffee Latte , which is a drink with bold espresso and subtle brown butter and toffee flavor notes.

, which is a drink with bold espresso and subtle brown butter and toffee flavor notes. Hazelnut Hot Coffee , which is simple hazelnut flavor added to hot coffee.

, which is simple hazelnut flavor added to hot coffee. Dunkin’ Midnight Blend Coffee, which is Dunkin’s darkest brew yet – a deep and rich coffee blend with notes of bittersweet chocolate and an intensely dark finish.

Dunkin’ also has so many great offers on the Dunkin’ Rewards app right now. The Dunkin’ Run offer runs until 2/21/23. Guests can add a $1 classic donut to their order when they buy a medium or larger hot or iced coffee.