Making National Coffee Day twice as nice!

This undated image provided by Dunkin’ shows a new Dunkin’ logo that will be in restaurants in January 2019. Dunkin’ is dropping the donuts — from its name, anyway. Doughnuts are still on the menu, but the company is renaming itself “Dunkin’” to reflect its increasing emphasis on coffee and other drinks. (Dunkin’ via AP)

This National Coffee Day, Sunday, September 29th, the brand raises not one, but two cups in salute of all those who run on Dunkin’ coffee, with a special buy one, get one offer for guests. On Sunday, anyone who purchases a Hot Coffee at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide will get one Hot Coffee free (of equal or lesser value*). With a second cup on Dunkin’, the brand is making it easier than ever to herald the holiday by recharging and reconnecting with the favorite coffee drinkers in your life.

Dunkin’s lineup of quality Hot Coffee choices to enjoy on National Coffee Day includes its signature Original Blend, Dark Roast and Dunkin’ Decaf. All are freshly brewed in-store, and can be personalized with a variety of flavors including Dunkin’s Pumpkin Flavored Hot Coffee, available now for a limited time.

