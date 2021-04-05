It’s a good day for a Dunkin’ Cold Brew and they have just the right one for you.

Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam adds the vanilla-forward flavor of Sweet Cold Foam to perfectly complement the chocolate notes of Dunkin’s Cold Brew. The Sweet Cold Foam gradually blends into the Cold Brew as it’s sipped, delivering a delicious coffee beverage with a silky, smooth texture.

Chocolate Stout Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam elevates the chocolate notes of Dunkin’s Cold Brew with malty molasses flavor. Topped with Sweet Cold Foam, it brings guests the feeling of drinking a rich stout, finished with hot chocolate powder for even more chocolatey goodness. Chocolate Stout Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam will be available for a limited time only.

The Charli Cold Foam offers a remix of Charli’s go-to Dunkin’ order that debuted on Dunkin’ menus in September 2020. The Charli Cold Foam features her famous Dunkin’ favorite – a Dunkin’ Cold Brew with three pumps of caramel – now with Sweet Cold Foam and cinnamon sugar on top.