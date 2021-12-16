Give the gift of Dunkin’ gift baskets for the coffee-lover in your life

We all know a coffee lover in our life, and Dunkin’ has the perfect holiday gift idea this year. On Thursday morning, Dunkin’ Manager, Kristen Papa stopped by “The Rhode Show” to help us get in the holiday spirit!

The items for the basket are available at Dunkin’ locations or online at shopdunkin.com.

Kristen also discussed Dunkin’ Midnight packaged coffee and K-Cup pods. Sometimes we all crave a nice warm drink in the winter, but we don’t want to leave our house to go out in the cold! Kristen talked about enjoying the Dunkin’ Midnight Blend coffee from the comfort of home, and the special offer that comes with it for a limited time. Dunkin’ Midnight is the coffee chain’s darkest roast yet, featuring a rich, smooth, full-bodied flavor, rounded out with notes of decadent cocoa and an intensely dark finish. Until Jan. 4, 2022, grab 4 lbs. of coffee for $19.99, 2 boxes of K-Cups for $14.99.

Kristen also mentioned that the Holiday Sprinkle Donuts are available also until Jan. 4, 2022. In donut cases near you, you can find these Holly Berry Sprinkles on Strawberry Frosted, Vanilla Frosted, and Chocolate Frosted Donuts!

