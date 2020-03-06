Free Donut Fridays at Dunkin

Beginning this Friday, March 6, and on each Friday through the end of the month, DD Perks members can receive a free donut when they buy any beverage at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide.

Not a DD Perks member?

Enroll for free on the Dunkin’ app or at DDPerks.com.

DD Perks members can redeem the offer multiple times throughout the day and get multiple free donuts for every drink they purchase in a single transaction.



