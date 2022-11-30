Special Olympics Donut Week is coming back to a Dunkin’ near you! Ed Pacheco, CEO, Special Olympics Rhode Island and a Special Olympics athlete, visit The Rhode Show to tell us more about this very special week! All the excitement takes place December 3 through December 10. Special Olympics Donut Week is an annual fundraiser to support the athletes, staff and volunteers with Special Olympics Rhode Island and Special Olympics Massachusetts. For every donut purchase at local Dunkin’ restaurant during that time period, Dunkin’ franchisees will donate 25 cents to the Special Olympics.

