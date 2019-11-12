Dunkin’s Holiday lineup is back

To help create quick and easy moments of happiness even when things are hectic, Dunkin’ is unwrapping its largest-ever holiday lineup, refueling and refilling joy with festive flavors.

Available for a limited time at participating Dunkin’ shops by November 6, the holiday menu brings perhaps the most joyful news for Dunkin’ guests: the return of fan favorite Peppermint Mocha.

Dunkin’ is also introducing the new Holiday Eggnog Signature Latte, as well as seasonal sips and sweets featuring the flavors of gingerbread, white chocolate and more.

Finally, to stay fueled with a little extra afternoon joy all throughout the busy holiday season, Dunkin’ guests can enjoy a medium-sized Latte, Cappuccino or Americano for $2 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at participating locations through December 31.

To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

