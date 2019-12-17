Breaking News
Twin River executive, vendor indicted in kickback scheme
Dunkin' unwraps its largest-ever holiday lineup

To help create quick and easy moments of happiness even when things are hectic, Dunkin’ is unwrapping its largest-ever holiday lineup, with all the festive flavors guests could want during the most wonderful time of the year.

Available for a limited time at participating Dunkin’ shops, the brand’s holiday menu brings joyful news for Dunkin’ guests: the return of fan favorite Peppermint Mocha. Dunkin’ is also introducing the new Holiday Eggnog Signature Latte, as well as seasonal sips and sweets featuring the flavors of gingerbread, white chocolate and more.

To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.



Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

