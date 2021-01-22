Dunkin’ surprises guests with free coffee for a year!

It was a fun week of surprises for Dunkin’! To kick off 2021 and celebrate the release of their new Extra Charged Coffee, local Dunkin’ business owners decided to surprise local guests with a “little something extra” when they picked up their morning coffee.
Last week, at three randomly selected Dunkin’ locations, Dunkin’ distributed nearly 1,000 $5 gift cards, and awarded four individual guests with Free Coffee for a Year!
Dunkin’s new Extra Charged Coffee, packs 20% more caffeine than Dunkin’s classic Hot and Iced Coffee, while delivering the same great taste. Available at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide, Extra Charged Coffee, served hot or iced, features green coffee extract to give coffee drinkers an extra boost of caffeine.
