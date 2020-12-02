Dunkin’ Special Olympics Donut

Dunkin’ has been a proud partner of Special Olympics for more than 25 years.
Throughout this partnership, Dunkin’ has raised more than $2 million for Special Olympics Rhode Island and Special Olympics Massachusetts.
This year, to help raise funds to support the Special Olympics’ mission to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for individuals with intellectual disabilities, Dunkin’ Donuts will hold a special donut promotion.
From Dec. 6 through November 12, 25 cents from every donut sold will be donated to Special Olympics Rhode Island & MA.
A custom Special Olympics Star donut will be featured in all Rhode Island & Bristol County, MA locations.
The donut is a star shaped, jelly filled with white icing and red drizzle.
