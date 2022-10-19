Dunkin’ joins the Rhode Show to get you ready for the “spooky” time of year!
See what’s being featured at Dunkin’ and get in the mood for Halloween with some tasty treats including the Spider Donut, Dunk-O-Lantern Donut and don’t forget about the Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato! It’s time to get your treat at Dunkin’!
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.