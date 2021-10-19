Dunkin’ rallies behind Patriots

Brendan Kirby is LIVE on location at a nearby Dunkin’ as they host some in-store rallies for the $2 Tuesdays Patriots offer. Giveaways include Patriots tickets and other freebies.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.