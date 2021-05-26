Dunkin’ raises money for Hasbro Children’s Hospital on Iced Coffee Day

Wednesday, May 26, is Iced Coffee Day, when $1 from every Dunkin’ iced coffee sold in Rhode Island and Bristol County, Massachusetts will benefit Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

As an added bonus: We’re working with the Department of Health to bring pop-up vaccination clinics to a few locations across Rhode Island. Here’s that last, along with a few celebrity appearances we’re expecting.

240 Social Street, Woonsocket (8 – 10 a.m. vaccinations)

We are expecting Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt to join us while the COVID-19 vaccination site is in action. Mayor Baldelli-Hunt is also planning to work the drive-thru window for a bit.

337 Armistice Blvd., Pawtucket (9 – 11 a.m. vaccinations)

We’ll have two special guests in Pawtucket tomorrow: Rhode Island Governor Daniel J. McKee andPawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien will both swing by around 10 a.m. The vaccination site will be live from 9 – 11 a.m.

1592 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence (10 a.m. – 12 p.m. vaccinations)

Big day for mascots in North Providence. Providence College is sending its mascots for an appearance around 9:30. The Providence Bruins’ Samboni will take the second shift, relieving Friar Dom around 11 a.m.

Also in North Providence: Representatives from Hasbro Children’s Hospital, who will be on hand for a check presentation related to another fundraiser for the hospital recently hosted by Dunkin’ and the Bruins.

970 Main Street, West Warwick (12 – 2 p.m.)

Jared & Ashley Haibon, stars of ABC’s The Bachelor (and newly minted Warwick residents), are headed to West Warwick around 11 a.m. tomorrow to spend the day working the drive-thru and the counter.

1241 Ten Rod Road, North Kingstown (1 – 3 p.m.)

At the last vaccination stop of the day: University of Rhode Island basketballs coaches David Cox & Tami Reiss will appear in North Kingstown from 1 – 3 p.m. A bonus: They’re bringing with them FREE Rhody basketball ticket vouchers to anyone who gets their vaccine on site.