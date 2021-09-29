Dunkin’ offers free coffee for National Coffee Day

Dunkin’ is celebrating National Coffee Day in a big way by sharing the loyalty love with a special coffee offer. All day on National Coffee Day, Wednesday, September 29, DD Perks® members can get a FREE medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase*.

The free medium hot or iced coffee includes Dunkin’s Original Blend or Dunkin’s Limited Batch Series coffees, 100% Guatemalan Hot Coffee or Dunkin’ Midnight Hot Coffee. Dunkin’ loyalty members can pair their free coffee perk with a purchase of one of the latest fall favorites, including a Pumpkin Donut or MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats, a Pumpkin Muffin or an Apple Cider Donut, as well as the rest of the Dunkin’ beverage and menu items available.

*Coffee excludes Nitro Cold Brew and Cold Brew. Excludes gift card purchases. Offer valid 9/29/2021. Limit one free coffee per member. Offer not available on delivery platforms or through guest orders on the Dunkin’ app.

