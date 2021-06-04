Dunkin’ offering free treat for National Donut Day

Friday, June 4 is National Donut Day. Dunkin’ spent the week leading up to the big day celebrating the sweet treat. The popular coffee chain shared donut-packed content on the Dunkin Instagram and TikTok accounts, all leading up to a free donut offer.
On National Donut Day, visitors can enjoy a free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage, at participating locations, while supplies last.
