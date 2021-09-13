Dunkin’ kicks off football season with $2 Tuesdays!

Dunkin’, a longtime partner of the New England Patriots, is helping kick off the start of football season! Starting August 24, rewards members can keep runnin’ through all the action of football season with an exclusive offer for a $2 Medium Hot or Iced Coffee on Tuesdays at Dunkin’ locations in New England. Rewards members can enjoy their favorite Dunkin’ coffee order just the way they like it in-store, at the drive-thru or on-the-go for a special $2 Tuesday price. Visit the Dunkin’ app to join for free.

For the sweetest football season yet, Dunkin’ is introducing the Forever NE Donut, a limited-edition Patriots-inspired treat. Dunkin’s Forever NE Donut is a classic vanilla flavored frosted donut topped with red and blue sprinkles, to celebrate New England’s hometown football team. Fans can enjoy the donut all season long at participating restaurants in New England.