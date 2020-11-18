Dunkin’ Introduces New 100% Colombian Hot Coffee in Rhode Island
Sourced entirely from Colombia, Dunkin’s first-ever single-origin coffee offers well-balanced taste in a bright and crisp medium roast, with notes of sweet fruit, brown sugar, and toasted nuts.
