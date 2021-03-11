Dunkin’ hosts virtual mixology event

Dunkin’ is getting a jumpstart on celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, teaming up with mixologist Jason Kindness of The Kind Spirits stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Thursday morning to share details for a virtual mixology event happening Thursday night. He also put together a drink using Dunkin’s limited special flavor: Irish Crème!

Irish Crème- Irish Crème flavor swirls are back at Dunkin’ and can be added to your favorite drink. Of course, great for an Irish Coffee! Other delicious drinks:

Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam- Dunkin’ is going bold on cold and the Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam is delicious. Think creamy, velvety vanilla flavor topping on a refreshing Cold Brew beverage.

Blueberry Iced Matcha Latte- this one is new and SO fun, combining sweetened Matcha green tea powder with milk and blueberry flavor.

Jason is going live Thursday night from Kai Bar in East Greenwich from 6-6:30 PM; you can sign up via this Zoom link. Attendees will be able to win merchandise and gift cards throughout the event, and we are also giving away a private mixology class with me.