It was a fun week of surprises for Dunkin’! To kick off 2021 and celebrate the release of their new Extra Charged Coffee, local Dunkin’ business owners decided to surprise local guests with a “little something extra” when they picked up their morning coffee.

Last week, at three randomly selected Dunkin’ locations, Dunkin’ distributed nearly 1,000 $5 gift cards, and awarded four individual guests with Free Coffee for a Year!