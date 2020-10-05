Dunkin’ gives back to local Educators

Our friends at Dunkin’ are showing their appreciation for our Teachers and they need your assistance. All you have to do is nominate a deserving Educator and they will have a chance to be recognized and win! One will get a 50-dollar Dunkin’ Gift Card and then each nominee will be entered into a Grand Prize Drawing — including $5000, a New Computer, a Private Photoshoot with a Local Photographer, and for 10 Lucky Teachers…. FREE COFFEE FOR A YEAR!!

You must live in Rhode Island or Bristol County, MA.

To enter and learn more about how you can “Raise a Cup to Teachers” head to http://www.dunkinpromotion.com/Providence

