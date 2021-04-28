Dunkin’ Coconut Refreshers

Coffee on the Set

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

Dunkin’ Coconut Refreshers are now available in three delicious varieties!

Beginning April 28, guests can enjoy coconut milk in colorful new Dunkin’ Coconut Refreshers, the Coconutmilk Iced Latte, or any Dunkin’ beverage in place of milk, cream, oat milk, or almond milk

The three varieties of Dunkin’ Coconut Refreshers –available for $3 for a medium-size through May 25 –include Pink Strawberry, Golden Peach, and Purple Pomegranate.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams