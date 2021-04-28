Dunkin’ Coconut Refreshers are now available in three delicious varieties!
Beginning April 28, guests can enjoy coconut milk in colorful new Dunkin’ Coconut Refreshers, the Coconutmilk Iced Latte, or any Dunkin’ beverage in place of milk, cream, oat milk, or almond milk
The three varieties of Dunkin’ Coconut Refreshers –available for $3 for a medium-size through May 25 –include Pink Strawberry, Golden Peach, and Purple Pomegranate.
