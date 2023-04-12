Spring is here and Dunkin’ stopped by The Rhode Show with a delicious new breakfast option. Breakfast Tacos and they’re so satisfying! Made with scrambled eggs, melted sharp white cheddar cheese, fire-roasted corn and a drizzle of tangy lime crema for a refreshing finish. And…looking for a Cold Brew exploding with flavor? You have to try the Caramel Chocolate Cold Brew…it’s ultra smooth with flavor notes of gooey caramel and rich milk chocolate, topped with Chocolate Cold Foam and Cocoa Caramel Sprinkles. It’s the perfect drink that has flavor and crunch!

