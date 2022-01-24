Don’t miss these new Winter treats from Dunkin’

Brighten up your Winter with these new, fun options from our friends at Dunkin’! At the top of today’s show we checked out the following:

Winter Blend Coffee: a full-bodied and smooth coffee with hints of Ginger Snap which is available in Hot or Iced. Grad a Medium for just $2!

The Stroopwafel donut: a Chocolate Frosted donut with a a Mini Stroopwafel placed in the middle (a Stroopwafel is TWO wafer cookies with caramel sandwiched between).

Omelet Bites: Available in two varieties, Bacon and Cheddar or Egg white Veggie (egg white, spinach, tomato and mozzarella).

For more info, Follow Dunkin’ on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/dunkindonuts and Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/dunkin/

