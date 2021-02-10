Dunkin’ has a great lineup of fun, Valentine’s Day products this year including DIY Donut Decorating Kits. February 12-14 stop into your local Dunkin’ to pick-up your very own heart-shaped DIY donut decorating kits. These fun kits come with pre-packaged frosting and sprinkles and make for the yummiest gift.
o Pink Velvet Macchiato, bringing the experience of biting into a delicious red velvet cupcake by combining Dunkin’s espresso with red velvet cake flavor and hints of smooth cream cheese icing.
o Mocha Macchiato offers the combo of rich espresso and deep chocolate flavors.
o Brownie Batter Donut filled with rich, chocolatey brownie batter-flavored buttercreme filling, and topped with vanilla flavored icing and chocolate sprinkles.
o Cupid’s Choice Donut filled with Bavarian Kreme and topped with strawberry flavored icing and pink sprinkles.
