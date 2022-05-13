Dunkin’ has unveiled some savory new food items, including the Roasted Tomato and Hummus Toast! It’s a fresh and seasonal mid-day pick-me-up, featuring oven-roasted tomatoes, a creamy hummus spread and a rich blend of spices and herbs through a dusting of Za’atar seasoning, all atop toasted sourdough bread. A perfect treat to enjoy on the National Hummus Day!



