Dunkin’ has unveiled some savory new food items, including the Roasted Tomato and Hummus Toast! It’s a fresh and seasonal mid-day pick-me-up, featuring oven-roasted tomatoes, a creamy hummus spread and a rich blend of spices and herbs through a dusting of Za’atar seasoning, all atop toasted sourdough bread. A perfect treat to enjoy on the National Hummus Day!

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.